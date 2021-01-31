Fomm ir-Riħ owner Sandro Chetcuti: dangerous footpath must be safe for public access

The president of the Malta Developers Association – Sandro Chetcuti – has defended a metal gate installed at the mouth of his estate at Fomm ir-Rih which has barred public access to the foreshore.

Confirming ownership of the extensive estate, which until recently included the secluded Villa Delfino at the top of the Bahrija promontory, Chetcuti spoke to MaltaToday through his lawyer Michael Grech in a defence of the gate barring access to the picturesque bay.

The metal gate was discovered by scuba clean-up activist Raniero Borg at the passageway leading towards the footpath that leads down to the bay, where a slope collapse recently made the bay further inaccessible.

A 29 January 2021 report by architect Alex Torpiano, the president of environmental organisation Din l-Art Helwa – concludes that the steep and narrow passageway down Triq Fomm ir-Riħ was “a high risk for people navigating the passageway, particularly (but not only) with fading light conditions.”

Chetcuti’s lawyer said the MDA president’s intention was to allow a safe and hazard-free passageway, whilst ensuring he is not held responsible for any mishap that could lead to criminal and civil proceedings. The lawyer said talks had been started with the authorities to reach a solution that balances out public and private interests.

In a reaction to the closure of the passageway, the Ramblers' Association remarked that the passage was intended to be used as an alternative access to Fomm ir-Riħ bay after landowners closed off the main passage.

"While access through the cliffside passageway is not ideal, the association is insisting that this is not closed until the exercise between the landowner and the Government to identify an alternative access to the bay is concluded," their statement reads.

The association said that any safety concerns can be addressed through appropriate signage and through the provisional opening of the road leading fro the top of the site down towards the bay.