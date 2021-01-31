Unconstitutional pre-1995 rent laws source of major headache among affected tenants

Pre-1995 rent laws are proving to be a major headache for tenants facing constitutional challenges and even eviction, newspaper Illum reported on Sunday.

Several families and individuals experiencing possible evictino said owners continue to take tenants and the State to court over a law that protects rents from before 1 June 1995.

Rents established prior to this date are protected by law, and tenants have the right to remain in that property as long as they honour their obligations, including the payment of rent in a timely manner. Since these rents are protected, landlords cannot raise the rental price in order to reflect market levels.

However, a 2019 court ruling declared the law unconstitutional, setting a precedent for court cases to come.

This ruling meant that tenants on disproportionately low protected rents entered into before June 1995 can have their tenancy right challenged. Landlords are now taking advantage of the situation, often asking tenants to leave the property or taking them to court in the hopes of regaining effective posession over their property and the ability to charge market-value rental prices.

One family said they received a letter from the landlord that they have one week to leave the propery. Another woman, living with her 64-year-old brother, received an eviction letter a few months as the landlord no longer wanted to accept rent. “We never had any issues, yet a few months ago we received a paper telling us that we had to leave.” she said. “Suddenly they didn’t want to accept any more rent. In the span of a week we had to leave. He wanted the keys.”

The woman had been living in the residence for the past 50 years. They had been living with their mother, who went missing three years ago.

Several landlords within the same apartment block faced a similar challenge. Two brothers, both aged over 70, had likewise been asked to leave the property, but have not figured out where to live in the meanwhile or what to do with the furniture in their apartment. Their case is currently pending before the courts, having already suffered prolonged delays due to the pandemic.

“I think about it all the time. We don’t know if we will end up on the road.” he said.

Another person recounted the issue currently being faced by her older brothers, one of which suffers from a disability. While they weren’t asked to leave the apartment, their landlord insisted on increasing their rent from €200 per year to €400 per month.

Despite their rent being protected by the law, these siblings recently received a letter from the owner asking that they start paying €400 per month.

“My sister opened the door and found this letter. €400 a month is no joke. She’s vulnerable. She could have gone to the grave with the anxiety. Imagine having lived in the house for years and suddenly seeing that letter.” she said. “We don’t afford rents like that.”

The issue has caught the attention of several politicians. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech referred to this issue during a political event in Mosta where he invited the Prime Minister to sit down and find a solution, while the Prime Minister touched on it last Monday during a cabinet meeting in Fgura, promising these tenants that the government will not abandon them in this challenge.