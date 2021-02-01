Swieqi and Sliema teenage football teams in quarantine after players test positive for COVID-19

Two entire teenage football teams have been placed in quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19 following an Under-14 match between Swieqi and Sliema.

Swieqi United Secretary General and COVID-19 officer Matthew Borg confirmed there are currently four active COVID-19 cases at the club after they came in contact with the individual.

Borg said the positive case was among a cohort of players who are currently on loan with Xgħajra Tornadoes but were recalled to the Swieqi squad for friendly matches.

The secretary general said the player who initially tested positive received his test result on the 22nd and did not play during the friendly match.

Both clubs and players were not privy to the information and were notified about the issue on the 27 January.

The player last trained with the Xgħajra Tornadoes and did not train with Swieqi.

He said that any reporting of players having close contact with positive cases had to come from the Xgħajra club’s side, with Swieqi abiding by its responsibilities of putting the whole squad in quarantine.

Sliema Wanderers F.C.’s youth academy announced the news on Facebook, stating that with immediate affect all Under-14 traning sessions have been cancelled, with the whole squad being put in quarantine by the health authorities until the end of the week. None of the Sliema players have so far tested positive.

Youth Football Association Secretary Stephanie Rocco said investigations are currently underway on the case. She confirmed the match was a friendly game, with the YFA having no involvement in its organisation.

“We will be looking into the case, and disciplinary action taken where needed,” Rocco told MaltaToday.

In her weekly press briefing, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said last Friday that a number of cases were being traced back to gyms and other sport institutions where high-impact physical activity takes place.

"In these circumstances heavy breathing disperses more droplets and so increases the risk of transmission, which is why health and safety protocols should continue being observed in these places where sport or gym activity is being done," she said.

Gauci steered clear from saying whether the authorities were considering the temporary closure of football nurseries, gyms, dance studios and theatre lessons, urging these institutions to continue observing safety protocols.

Questions have been sent to the health ministry over the case.