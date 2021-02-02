'Clyde Caruana has abandoned any semblance of progressive economic policies,' ADPD says

ADPD condemned Finance Minister Clyde Caruana's comments ruling out a living wage, saying they showcased the government’s attitude towards workers and the economy.

"Let us remember that Clyde Caruana is the architect of an economic policy based on cheap labour. This government also came up with the indignity of selling citizenship. Former PM Muscat, and now his ‘continuation’ Prime Minister Abela, also perpetuated the Nationalist Party policy of depending on international tax avoidance, and fictitious letterbox companies for a good chunk of so-called ‘economic growth’, while expecting solidarity from abroad," ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Interviewed by Reno Bugeja, Caruana acknowledged the need for wages to increase, however, said industry could not be burdened by increased labour costs.

Cacopardo said that Caruana should be discussing how to reform the economic system in favour of workers and stakeholders, rather than discounting their needs during these unprecedented times. "He should stop sticking his head in the sand and stop insisting on neoliberal and anti-worker policies,” he said.

ADPD Secretary-General Ralph Cassar also noted that Caruana seemed to have abandoned any "semblance of progressive policies" in the sphere of taxation, instead prioritising profits off the back of workers with low wages.

Cassar said an EU-wide and national discussion on a social credit or universal basic income was sorely needed. "It is inevitable that the minimum wage should become a real and proper living wage in concrete terms. As Moviment Graffitti rightly pointed out, the minimum wage itself should be a living wage, to ensure an adequate level of income to meet the daily basic necessities of every household," he said.

Cassar said that although there have recently been some slight increases in the minimum wage, this was far from the minimum required for a decent quality of life. Cassar pointed out that the 2016 Caritas report on a minimum income for a decent living was still relevant today as it had been five years ago, especially since Malta's cost of living has become too high.

"An example is the rental market, which is ironically becoming too expensive even for relatively well-paid employees, such as those in industries of a high-value-added nature, like gaming,” he said.

Cassar said ADPD remained consistent. "We are the first party to push for a periodic revision of the minimum wage. The others just trail behind and bring up excuses to avoid reform."