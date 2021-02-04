Retail trade in December increased by 3% when compared to previous year

Malta’s retail trade sector registered an increase of 3.3% last December when compared to the previous year, figures out today show.

This is the first increase in retail trade registered in the second half of 2020, data released by Eurostat, the European statistics agency, shows.

Retail trade in Malta had previously registered year-on-year losses of 3.7%, 7.7%, 12.3%, 8.7% and 11.9% in November, October, September, August and July respectively.

The figures reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted businesses and conditioned consumer behaviour.

The Eurostat figures showed a 0.6% increase in retail trade within the Euro area, and a 0.5% increase in the EU when compared to December 2019.

Figures show the annual average retail trade for the year 2020, compared with 2019, fell by 1.2% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU.

In the euro area in December 2020, compared with December 2019, the volume of retail trade increased by 5.6% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it decreased by 0.8% for non-food products. Automotive fuel trade increased by 14.1%.

In the EU, the retail trade volume increased by 5% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it decreased by 0.6% for non-food products and by 12.9% for automotive fuels.

The highest yearly increase in total trade volume was registered by Ireland at 11.1% and France at 9.1%.

Slovenia (-13.3%) and Bulgaria (-12%) were the countries with the largest decreases.