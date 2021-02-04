menu

Keith Schembri questioned by police

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, is being interrogated by the police at the Financial Crimes Investigation Department

nicole_meilak
4 February 2021, 2:36pm
by Nicole Meilak
File photo of Keith Schembri
File photo of Keith Schembri

Keith Schembri is being questioned by the police at the its financial crimes unit in Santa Venera.

Schembri was until November 2019, the chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The reason for Schembri’s interrogation is unknown but he had been arrested and questioned last year following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into allegations of kickbacks involving the sale of citizenship.

Only yesterday, the police also called in former minister Konrad Mizzi for questioning. The interrogation lasted around 90 minutes and Mizzi would only say that he “was willing to cooperate as always” after leaving the building.

Reports say Schembri was seen entering the quarters of the Financial Crimes Investigation Department around 2pm.

Schembri and Mizzi opened companies in Panama, which had as a target client the Dubai-based company 17 Black, which belonged to Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech is facing charges of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

More to follow.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Keith Schembri questioned by police
National

Keith Schembri questioned by police
Nicole Meilak
79 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in weeks
National

79 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in weeks
Laura Calleja
Retail trade in December increased by 3% when compared to previous year
National

Retail trade in December increased by 3% when compared to previous year
Karl Azzopardi
Plastic waste processed by Wasteserv trebled in first weeks of the year
National

Plastic waste processed by Wasteserv trebled in first weeks of the year
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.