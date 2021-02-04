Keith Schembri questioned by police

Keith Schembri is being questioned by the police at the its financial crimes unit in Santa Venera.

Schembri was until November 2019, the chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The reason for Schembri’s interrogation is unknown but he had been arrested and questioned last year following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into allegations of kickbacks involving the sale of citizenship.

Only yesterday, the police also called in former minister Konrad Mizzi for questioning. The interrogation lasted around 90 minutes and Mizzi would only say that he “was willing to cooperate as always” after leaving the building.

Reports say Schembri was seen entering the quarters of the Financial Crimes Investigation Department around 2pm.

Schembri and Mizzi opened companies in Panama, which had as a target client the Dubai-based company 17 Black, which belonged to Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech is facing charges of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

