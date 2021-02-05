Caruana Galizia murder compilation: Melvin Theuma says he feared Yorgen Fenech would poison him

Melvin Theuma feared that Yorgen Fenech would try to eliminate him after Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered, a court heard.

Testifying in the compilation of evidence against three men accused of executing the murder, Theuma said he threw away food and wine gifts from Fenech out of fear the businessman would try to poison him.

“I feared he would poison me. I was scared of everything coming from him,” Theuma said. He had also cancelled at the last minute, a trip to France financed by Fenech.

Theuma acted as middleman between Fenech and the three men who carried out the assassination. "Who had blood on Yorgen Fenech? Melvin Theuma had!" the pardoned middleman testified.

Under cross-examination by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Theuma said he was going to kill himself by jumping off a roof, but the mental image of Yorgen Fenech “sitting cross-legged with a cigar in his mouth” after getting away with murder had stopped him from doing so.

George Degiorgio 55, known as Iċ-Ċiniż, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, known as il-Fulu and Vincent Muscat, 55, known as il-Koħħu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Today's sitting was cut short after eight recordings could not be played because they required a particular software. Defence lawyers William Cuschieri and Marc Sant asked the court to appoint an expert and have the recordings transcribed as was the case with other recordings.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting with the help of Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.