COVID-19 claims 2 more victims, 134 new infections in past 24 hours

The latest victims were males, aged 69 and 85, who died at Mater Dei Hospital. 279 people have died of COVID-19 in Malta since the pandemic began.

6 February 2021, 12:47pm
Today's latest COVID-19 figures
2 people have died and 134 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta over the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Health department.

195 persons recovered from the disease yesterday. 35,676 people have been vaccinated so far, of which 7594 received their second doses.

Malta has registered a total of 18,576 cases of the disease since the pandemic began. 15,896 patients had recovered and 2401 active infections remain.

 2772 swab tests were carried out yesterday, out of a total of 630,379.

