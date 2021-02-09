[WATCH] Ian Borg defends Msida Creek junction: 'Project strikes balance'

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg is defending the Msida Creek project amid concerns from NGOs over the sustainability of the project.

Borg told MaltaToday that the project strikes a balance between traffic congestion, safeguarding different modes of transport, and conserving open spaces.

"The Msida project has been in the works for a number of years. The traffic lights have long been failing, and they jam traffic in Msida. Consequently, residents have to endure long stretches of time with their locality filled with cars and pollution," he said.

The project was first announced in 2019, with plans for two 175-metre-long flyovers passing through the busy Msida junction. The flyovers would stand in place of the existing traffic light junction, which often sees heavy congestion during peak hours.

On the addition of a car park in the centre of the junction, Borg said that this will help alleviate parking and traffic issues jointly.

"Everyone knows how much of a problem parking is. Parking-hunting is one of the issues that creates traffic congestion in zones with numerous commercial activities."

Infrastructure Malta presented photomontages of the flyovers last month. The project will see the construction of a pedestrian bridge, accessed by stairs and lifts, in place of the traffic crossing presently used by thousands of pedestrians, including Junior College students.

A nearby bocci club, gazebo, kiosk and recreational area will be demolished to free up space for the project.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had requested the photomontages after warning of the "undeniable impact upon this urban space" and its urban conservation area.

A Social Impact Assessment is yet to be commissioned on the project.

In a statement released on Monday, ROTA, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Helwa, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust and Friends of the Earth raised concerns over the sustainability of the project, and instead called for increased open space and facilities that better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

The NGOs published their own set of photomontages to reflect how the project will impact the character of the area.