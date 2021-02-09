menu

January is worst month for Malta International Airport since reopening in summer

In January, 38,938 passengers travelled through Malta International Airport, a drop of 90.7% over last year

laura_calleja
9 February 2021, 4:33pm
by Laura Calleja
The airport said that the United Kingdom slid four places compared to January 2020, ranking sixth in MIA’s top market list
The airport said that the United Kingdom slid four places compared to January 2020, ranking sixth in MIA’s top market list

Passenger traffic through Malta International Airport dropped by 90.7% in January, with 38,938 passengers travelling through the airport.

The company said January was its worst month since reopening in July 2020; stemming partly from recent travel bans and more stringent requirements in popular markets such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The airport said that the UK slid four places compared to January 2020, ranking sixth in MIA’s top market list, with Italy, Germany, France, Turkey, and Belgium all outperforming it in passenger movements.

MIA said there was also a significant drop in weekly flight frequencies for January. From among MIA’s top airports for the month, Rome Fiumicino was hit hardest, as the 27 weekly flights operated in January 2020 were whittled down to just eight last month.

The airport said changing travel requirements and restrictions also impacted overall connectivity, with Malta International Airport’s direct connections being limited to just 28 scheduled routes in January 2021 as opposed to 99 scheduled routes operated in January 2020.

More in National
Police deny offering immunity to Dutch national in exchange for Theuma recordings
National

Police deny offering immunity to Dutch national in exchange for Theuma recordings
Nicole Meilak
Aġenzija Sapport residences for the disabled start COVID-19 vaccinations
National

Aġenzija Sapport residences for the disabled start COVID-19 vaccinations
Jonas Simbeye
Labour Party’s energy consultants before 2013 election ended up on selection boards for gas power station contract
National

Labour Party’s energy consultants before 2013 election ended up on selection boards for gas power station contract
Kurt Sansone
January is worst month for Malta International Airport since reopening in summer
National

January is worst month for Malta International Airport since reopening in summer
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.