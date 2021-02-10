menu

Industrial action at AG office 'damaging' administration of justice in Malta - PN

Opposition calls on Justice Ministry to enter into negotiations with workers at the office of the Attorney General, stating government ‘indifference’ on industrial dispute damaging administration of justice

karl_azzopardi
10 February 2021, 11:32am
by Karl Azzopardi
The Nationalist Party has called out the Justice and Industrial Relations ministries for failing to take action on industrial action at the office of the Attorney General.

Around mid-January, lawyers and legal prosecutors working at the Attorney General’s office resorted to industrial action after the management refused to start talks on a collective agreement.

UHM, who had said they had won official recognition for the employees working there last September, called the strike, appealing to the management and government to reconsider their position.

Opposition spokesperson for jobs Jason Azzopardi and spokesperson for justice Karol Aquilina said the industrial action is leading to applications filed at the magistrates’ court not being replied to.

Bail conditions and court sentences are not being reviewed, while European arrest warrants are not being prepared.

The spokespersons said legislation is not being drafted, and legal research is not being carried out.

The opposition said the Minister for Justice Edward Zammit Lewis must note the gravity of the situation and take action on the issue.

“The justice minister’s failure to enter into negotiations with workers at the AG’s office are greatly damaging the administration of justice in the country,” it said.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
