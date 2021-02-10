Gozo rubble walls, valleys to be restored through €10 million investment

2

25 kilometres of rubble walls and 12 valleys will be restored through a €10 million European funds investment.

The Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri made the announcement on Wednesday while visiting one of the restoration sites in Triq L-Ghadira, Kercem.

The project, funded through the European Agricultural Fund Rural Development and aided by the eco-Gozo directorate, is tasked with reconstructing 4.5 kilometres of rubble wall which reach a height of over five meters.

The Gozo minister said the project, which is of national importance, aims to transform Malta’s sister island into an ecological landscape.

The project, he said, will prevent soil loss through rain, while leading to better water management.

Junior minister Zrinzo Azzopardi said the continuous preservation of Gozo will provide the public with a healthier environment. Furthermore, this project will aid in safeguarding farmers and individuals working in the agricultural sector.