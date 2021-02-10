Prostitution reform will only serve to protect pimps and men who want to buy sex, coalition warns

The prostitution law reform as proposed by the Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar will only serve to protect pimps and men who want to buy sexy, a coalition of experts on prostitution and trafficking have said.

“The Parliamentary Secretary cannot in good conscience pursue a law that will protect the few, enable Malta to become the Mediterranean’s sex-hub, and fail to protect the majority of women trapped in, or are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation,” the Coalition on the Human Trafficking and Prostitution said.

The coalition said the proposed law seeks to normalise prostitution and legitimise it like any other job.

“However, prostitution can never be normalised or rendered safe,” it said.

On Monday, in a parliamentary speech, Cutajar said the upcoming reform will prioritize the rights of sex workers who genuinely want to work in the industry.

She has said that one must be realistic and “admit” that while a number of women enter the sex work industry against their own will, others want to work there.

“Sex workers are often side-lined, a stigma is developed against them, and politicians ignore their needs. As politicians, we should safeguard everyone’s rights,” she said.

The coalition of experts urged the junior minister to revisit data she has been working on, stating stigma in countries where prostitution was legalised has not disappeared, and prostitutes are at a greater danger than they were before.

“More women, girls and other vulnerable individuals are lured, forced and trafficked to service increasing demand. Sadly many have been murdered in the countries where this has been legalised, as can be seen in the visual,” they said.

The destructive impacts of the sex trade “are deep and broad”, the coalition said, not only for those involved, but on the rest of society who will have to live among, and in fear of, an unbridled sex market.

“Evidence from other countries clearly demonstrates that when the domestic sex trade is legalised, trafficking and other illegal activities increase in parallel. It is a terrible mistake to assume that our country can open the door to prostitution and keep out the international criminal sex trade,” a coalition statement read.

The statement was signed off by more than 45 originations which include women’s organisations, academics, lawyers, activists, professionals from the medical field, and people who work directly with prostituted persons.