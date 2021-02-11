[ANALYSIS] Bernard Grech trusted more than his party, but do voters trust the PN?

MaltaToday’s last survey shows that while Labour enjoys an 8-point gap over the PN, the gap between the two leaders narrows down to 6.6 points. Grech is 2.2 points more popular than his party while Abela is less than a point more popular than his party. And while 6.4% of PL voters in 2017 trust Grech more than Abela, only 4% would vote PN.

Significantly 4% of current Labour voters trust Grech more than Abela, in contrast to 3% of current PN voters who trust Abela more than Grech. This suggests that while Labour retains a strong lead in adverse times, Grech is on a more favourable trajectory than Abela, whose trust rating is now at the lowest point ever.

A presidential choice?

The survey suggests that the Opposition would be performing better in a presidential contest between two leaders than in a parliamentary contest between parties.

While it is normal for political leaders to be more trusted than the party they lead, as was the case with Lawrence Gonzi, Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela himself, this was not the case with Alfred Sant and Adrian Delia, who consistently scored lower than their own party, and Simon Busuttil, whose trust rating often mirrored the low support for his party. Joseph Muscat’s lead over Simon Busuttil was also always greater than that of the PL over the PN.

This puts Grech in the league of successful Maltese political leaders who were always one step ahead of their party. But since Grech inherits the wide gap between his party and Labour from the past two elections, a small turnaround in his favour is not enough for a reversal of fortunes. The survey suggests that more people are ready to trust the PN leader than actually voting for the party. This may offer the party hope because voters tend to first warm up to the leader before shifting allegiance to the party.

Which party has the best team?

But Malta is not a presidential republic and remains a parliamentary democracy where elections are not just about choosing a Prime Minister but all about choosing a government.

The survey suggests that while Grech is consistently making small but significant gains, the latest survey shows the PN registering a small decline.

One possibility is that the electorate remains unconvinced that the PN can govern the country better than Labour. For when voting in a real election voters will not just be asking which leader they trust most, but also which party has the best team to govern the country.

And while Labour is showing signs of fatigue and in some cases signs of arrogance and incompetence, it remains hard to imagine the current shadow cabinet assuming the reins of government.

Moreover in recent weeks Abela has strengthened his own team through the co-options of Miriam Dallia, Clyde Caruana and Oliver Scicluna. In short, after the meltdown of his disgraced predecessor, Abela has managed to inject new uncontaminated blood in his government.

While this has not resulted in any gains for Abela or Labour in MaltaToday’s recent surveys, Labour has managed to retain a strong lead in very difficult times where a number of categories are taking the brunt of the pandemic.

And as an election approaches it also likelier that voters will be asking which party has the best team to govern the country and preside over recovery.

This suggests that for Grech to succeed he also has to renew his team. But as the shadow cabinet reshuffle showed, his current pool of talent remains very limited especially in key sectors like finance and the economy. But even pushing new candidates to replace incumbents comes at a risk of creating more bad blood in the parliamentary group.

And unlike Muscat prior to 2013, Grech has not mesmerised the electorate with ‘star candidates’, which come with added value for the party. While some of these candidates – as was the case with Konrad Mizzi – ended up becoming Labour’s greatest embarrassments, their presence was vital in ditching the perception that Labour was an inferior brand compared to the PN as was the case during most of the previous quarter of a century.

Is narrowing the gap enough?

One may argue that the task ahead for the PN is not that of winning power but of narrowing the gap in the next election. But voters do not usually vote for an opposition party simply to clip the wings of the governing party or to give a lease of life to the opposition. A substantial shift towards the PN will only happen when a critical mass of voters are convinced that it can govern better.

Moreover the party is also more likely to attract new candidates when it is perceived to have a chance of winning. This also means that the party must start attracting careerists with no overriding mission of change. The PN is in a situation where it is too bland to attract idealists and too demoralised to attract pragmatists.

Even a mainstreaming strategy comes at a risk. While Grech is trying to make his party more palatable to different interest groups including developers, hunters and hobbyists, he also risks alienating principles and insurgent voters who may abstain or opt for a third party.

Reclaiming an inclusive patriotism based on a defence of the common good, and re-inventing conservatism as a defence of communities whose way of life is threatened by the commodification of landscapes and human interactions, may be key for this transformation.

But where is the PN in these popular struggles as it continues chasing with the hounds and running with the hares? Even though survey shows third parties barely registering any support, the PN can’t take any category of voters for granted.

Come the next election, independent and even progressive voters who last time round felt compelled to vote for the PN or PD because of Panamagate may feel less obliged to back the PN this time round, especially if Abela further distances himself from the Muscat legacy.

Surveys showing Grech making gains may even give the party the illusion that it is really catching up but in the absence of a renewal of the party, Labour may well recover its lead as it mobilises its troops in the weeks closer to the election, especially if it can also bank on the feel-good factor of a post-COVID recovery.