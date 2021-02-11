menu

Bolt gives €10,000 in free rides to vulnerable people to vaccination centres

10,000 worth of free rides donated by Bolt in vaccination initiative project

11 February 2021, 11:35am
by Jonas Simbeye

Bolt is donating €10,000 worth of free rides to and from the vaccination centres for vulnerable people.

The company is also reaching out to corporate partners to donate rides on behalf of their organization, to facilitate transport to and from the vaccination centres for vulnerable people.

TXF Tech, partner for Bolt in Malta, Cyprus, and Tunisia, is leading the project while being supported by the global headquarters of Bolt in Tallinn, Estonia.

Bolt said it wants corporate partners to donate rides on behalf of their organization and asked non-profits and individuals to reach out to Bolt if they would like to support their initiative in offering even more free rides.

“As the coronavirus vaccine continues to be rolled out, the ‘Destination Vaccination’ project opts to make this important process as seamless as possible,” said Sebastian Ripard, CEO of TXF Tech.

“As partners for Bolt in Malta, we believe that Malta deserves a mobility ecosystem that is easier and greener. We are committed to providing tech-based platforms that make moving people and goods around Malta more efficient and environmentally friendly. Helping the vulnerable travel to and from the vaccination centre seems like a fitting way for us to contribute to Malta’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bolt Malta, launched back in 2017, is today the biggest courier platform in Malta. The company has a 60% market share and completes up to 12,000 trips daily

