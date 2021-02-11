Bernard Grech pledges to ‘bring down the walls of division’

Bernard Grech has pledged to “bring down the walls of division” during a visit to the Birżebbuġa flea market on Thursday.

The Nationalist Party leader said he wanted to be close to people, welcoming them with “open arms and hearing their concerns”.

“I would like everyone to be part of the change I want to see in this county,” Grech was quoted in a statement released by the PN.

Accompanied by candidates from the 5th District, Grech met residents, merchants and business owners to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also visited the local police station.

He said all necessary measures had to be taken to eliminate the pandemic once and for all and urged the business community to remain strong.

Grech said small and medium enterprises required continued government support to help them weather the difficulties posed by the pandemic and pledged the PN would do its part to offer proposals to this end.

He quoted a recent study by the Chamber for SMEs, which found that as much as two-thirds of small businesses might already be struggling to keep up.

Birżebbuġa is Grech’s hometown, having been raised as a child in the locality. He had a legal office in the locality and is expected to contest the 5th District in the next general election.