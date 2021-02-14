[WATCH] COVID rules broken: Ħamrunizi toast boss Joseph Portelli in football club bash

Ħamrun football supporters breached COVID bar rules to celebrate yesterday's 2-0 win against Birkirkara FC.

A video circulating online shows supporters of Hamrun Spartans FC singing "Inti Djamant" by The Tramps in a crowded bar, while snapping photos with the club's president Joseph Portelli.

This is the second time that Ħamrun supporters were spotted celebrating en masse despite of COVID regulations advising otherwise. Last month, supporters flouted all social distancing and mask-wearing measures in a spontaneous celebration for their 3-0 result against Valletta.

Yesterday's game has allowed Ħamrun Spartans to retain their place at the top of the Premiere League table, followed closely by Hibernians in second place.

Portelli, who is also a well-known construction magnate, was president for the Gozitan football club Nadur FC prior to taking the reins of the Ħamrun football club.

His current flagship project is the Mercury House high-rise project in Paceville, which will include 131 hotel rooms, 683 parking spaces and over 6,400sq.m of commercial space.

His most recent controversy involves a planning permit to construct a 20sqm "agricultural store" on the outskirts of Nadur enjoying idyllic views of Malta and Comino.

Portelli’s application prompted concern that the illegal works, denounced by residents for weeks before the PA finally intervened to stop the works after their completion, were aimed at laying the ground for even more development.

