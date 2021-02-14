COVID-19: 138 new cases as three die while positive for the virus

138 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, the health ministry has said.

With 109 new recoveries were registered, Malta has 2,370 active cases of COVID-19 across the islands.

50,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered up until Saturday, of which 15,601 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 17,126 while total cases registered stand at 19,789.

Three COVID-related deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. A male patient aged 64, and a female patient aged 72, died at Mater Dei Hospital, while a female victim aged 60 died in a private residence

A total of 293 patients have died while positive for COVID-19.

2,831 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 653,986.