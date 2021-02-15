Tourism inspectors find no breach of regulations in Gozo accommodations during carnival weekend

menu

Malta Tourism Authority inspects 65% of Gozo accommodations over carnival weekend and 475 restaurants and finds no breach of COVID-19 regulations

karl_azzopardi
15 February 2021, 12:27pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Malta Tourism Authority carried out more than 6,000 inspections throughout the month of February to ensure registered establishments abide by COVID-19 rules

No one was found breaching COVID-19 regulations in Gozo's accommodation sector over the carnival weekend, the Tourism Ministry said. 

The ministry said 802 accommodations from the 1,255 licensed with the Malta Tourism Authority in Gozo - 65% - were inpsected over the weekend. None were found to have breached their licence obligations.

Another 475 inspections at restaurants in Gozo found everyone to be abiding by the law.

The authorities upped inspections over the carnival weekend in an attempt to counteract a spike in COVID-19 cases.

New measures came into force in February, including the closure of restaurants at 11pm, and mandatory temperature checks on travellers to Gozo between 11 and 17 February.

The Tourism Ministry said that over 6,000 inspections were carried out during the month of February by the MTA.

During carnival weekend, 1,885 inspections were carried out in Malta, with two establishments found operating outside the permitted hours. Another establishment is being investigated by the police.

The information was released in the wake of public outcry after mobile phone footage showed Hamrun supporters and committee members celebrating at a bar in breach of COVID-19 regulations over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Ħamrunizi toast boss Joseph Portelli in football club bash

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
