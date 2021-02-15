2,227 cases of COVID-19 reported among students, school workers since October

There were more than 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and workers linked to the educational system since schools reopened in October, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Monday.

He said the health authorities investigated and reported 2,227 coronavirus cases in childcare centres, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as post-secondary institutions.

The data covers children, students, teachers, clerical staff, cleaners, maintenance workers and school bus drivers. It does not specify whether the virus was contracted at school or elsewhere.

The information was tabled in parliament following a question by Nationalist MP Stephen Spiteri.

The data covers the period between October 2020 up to 11 February 2021.

School-linked cases make up around 11% of the 19,945 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded since the start of the pandemic. If only the number of coronavirus cases recorded since October are taken into account, the school-linked cases would roughly amount to 13% of the total.

Fearne said that once the Schools Contact Tracing Team is informed of a case, the institution’s liaison officer is contacted.

The liaison officer then informs the parents that a positive case has been identified. The parents of children who have to quarantine are then informed by the Schools Contact Tracing Team.

Fearne said contacts with concerned parties are carried out within two days that the positive case is identified.

On Monday, 156 new COVID-19 cases were registered, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,340.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. The first was a 97-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The second an 82-year-old man who died at a private residence.