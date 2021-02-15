menu

Enemalta audit on Montenegro windfarm project will not be published yet, Energy Minister says

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli says Enemalta’s internal audit on the Montenegro windfarm investment will not be published not to prejudice police investigations

kurt_sansone
15 February 2021, 6:52pm
by Kurt Sansone
Joseph Muscat and several ministers attended the opening of the Mozura wind farm in Montenegro with part-investment from Enemalta (File photo)
Joseph Muscat and several ministers attended the opening of the Mozura wind farm in Montenegro with part-investment from Enemalta (File photo)

Enemalta’s internal audit on the controversial Montenegro windfarm project has been passed on to the police and will not be published as yet, Miriam Dalli said.

The Energy Minister said in parliament that the audit was Enemalta’s initiative and was handed to the police to determine whether it warranted an investigation.

Dalli was replying to a question by Nationalist Party energy spokesperson Ryan Callus, who asked the minister to table the Montenegro windfarm audit.

“It will be premature to publish the report since it can prejudice the work being done by the police,” Dalli said.

Enemalta had invested in a windfarm project in Montenegro in 2015, after buying the shares from Cifidex, a Seychelles-based company.

However, an investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last year revealed that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from the windfarm deal through its business relationship with Cifidex.

Enemalta bought the shareholding at a much higher premium than what Cifidex paid to acquire the project from a Spanish firm.

The Maltese police are investigating the case, which also cost former energy minister Konrad Mizzi his place in the Labour Party parliamentary group.

Mizzi was expelled from the party as a result of the revelations and is now an independent MP.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Malta Employers' Association hits out at premature 'right to disconnect' laws
National

Malta Employers' Association hits out at premature 'right to disconnect' laws
Nicole Meilak
Enemalta audit on Montenegro windfarm project will not be published yet, Energy Minister says
National

Enemalta audit on Montenegro windfarm project will not be published yet, Energy Minister says
Kurt Sansone
2,227 cases of COVID-19 reported among students, school workers since October
National

2,227 cases of COVID-19 reported among students, school workers since October
Karl Azzopardi
Over 90% of medical frontliners have taken COVID-19 vaccine
National

Over 90% of medical frontliners have taken COVID-19 vaccine
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.