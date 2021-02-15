Enemalta audit on Montenegro windfarm project will not be published yet, Energy Minister says

Enemalta’s internal audit on the controversial Montenegro windfarm project has been passed on to the police and will not be published as yet, Miriam Dalli said.

The Energy Minister said in parliament that the audit was Enemalta’s initiative and was handed to the police to determine whether it warranted an investigation.

Dalli was replying to a question by Nationalist Party energy spokesperson Ryan Callus, who asked the minister to table the Montenegro windfarm audit.

“It will be premature to publish the report since it can prejudice the work being done by the police,” Dalli said.

Enemalta had invested in a windfarm project in Montenegro in 2015, after buying the shares from Cifidex, a Seychelles-based company.

However, an investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last year revealed that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from the windfarm deal through its business relationship with Cifidex.

Enemalta bought the shareholding at a much higher premium than what Cifidex paid to acquire the project from a Spanish firm.

The Maltese police are investigating the case, which also cost former energy minister Konrad Mizzi his place in the Labour Party parliamentary group.

Mizzi was expelled from the party as a result of the revelations and is now an independent MP.