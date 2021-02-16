PN accuses Clyde Caruana of ‘closing an eye’ to illegal employment of foreign food couriers

The Nationalist Party has laid the blame for illegal employment conditions of food couriers at the foot of Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

PN spokesperson Jason Azzopardi said the revelation that more than 1,200 foreign workers were employed illegally was the result of Caruana’s failure at his previous role with JobsPlus.

Caruana used to head the government jobs agency that was responsible for the processing of work permits for foreign workers.

Azzopardi accused JobsPlus of “closing an eye” to the employment of thousands of foreign workers in “inhuman conditions”. He said the situation also put downward pressure on conditions of Maltese workers.

MaltaToday had revealed that a study on food couriers found several instances of unlawful work practices used by recruitment agencies.

Media reports today said Cabinet was told that more than 1,200 non-EU foreigners were employed illegally, mostly in the food courier business which boomed during the pandemic.

“It is a fact that JobsPlus closed its eyes to this abuse and allowed it to grow. Government was an accomplice in the persistent breach of the law, which fostered precarious employment,” Azzopardi said.

He accused the government of reneging on its duty to enforce the law and ignoring calls for the creation of codes of conduct for the platform economy.

Azzopardi appealed to the government to inform the social partners of where it intends to go in this sector.

The PN statement was also signed by candidate Ivan Castillo.