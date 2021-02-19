Pressure mounts on junior minister to introduce ‘Nordic model’ in prostitution reform

A coalition of women’s groups and gender experts are once again calling on junior minister Rosianne Cutajar to criminalise sex buyers and decriminalise prostitutes, in a forthcoming reform on sex work.

Empower, a coalition of women’s organisations supported by former President of Malta Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, wants Malta to adopt the Nordic model, which decriminalises the seller and punishes buyers of sex.

The women’s organisations’ platform called for robust exit and support programmes for vulnerable women caught up in prostitution.

“Empower once again feels that it needs to comment on the recent statements made by Cutajar regarding her push towards the reform to decriminalise prostitution.

“Whilst Empower acknowledges that some women do choose to work in the sex industry, it is important to stress that this is a very small minority of people. The vast majority are forced into prostitution. Empower feels disillusioned that Cutajar wants to push ahead with a reform that will have adverse effects on the already vulnerable women that are caught in this industry. She should be at the forefront working towards protecting these women,” the platform said.

“It is extremely misleading to state that the women’s organisations were put at the centre of this reform – and then completely ignore the experienced advice which these 46+ NGOs have put forward… In this scenario, sex workers are empowered and have options to get help if they need to. They do not have to leave their life choices in the hands of pimps who, after all, only have their own agenda in mind - that which definitely does not protect the rights and wellbeing of these vulnerable women.”

Last week, the Coalition on Human Trafficking and Prostitution said the proposed reforms will only serve to protect pimps and men who want to buy sexy.

The Nationalist Party has also come out in favour of the Nordic model. Deputy Speaker Claudette Buttigieg and European Parliament vice-president Roberta Metsola said the proposed reform does not champion vulnerable women, and instead “condones and legitimises the abuse and harm perpetrated against women and girls trapped within it.

Empower includes NGOs such as the Federation of Women Entrepreneurs, Malta Association of Women in Business, the Movement Nisa Partit Nazzjonalista, the National Council of Women, Women Directors in Malta, and the Young Women Christian Association.