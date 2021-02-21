menu

COVID-19: More than 20,000 are fully vaccinated as Malta registers 130 new cases

COVID-19 update for 21 February: 1 death for a total of 304 • 130 new cases • 134 recoveries • 2,521 active cases • Swab tests in past 24 hours 2,660 • Vaccine doses administered till Saturday 63,308 of which 20,189 are second doses

More than 20,000 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: Dar Tal-Providenza)
Malta registered 130 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,660 swab tests undertaken in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said.

There were 134 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,521.

A 72-year-old male died at Mater Dei Hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 304.

The latest data from Saturday shows that 63,308 vaccine doses have been administered, including 20,189 second doses. This means that around 4.5% of the population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

