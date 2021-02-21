COVID-19: More than 20,000 are fully vaccinated as Malta registers 130 new cases

Malta registered 130 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,660 swab tests undertaken in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said.

There were 134 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,521.

A 72-year-old male died at Mater Dei Hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 304.

The latest data from Saturday shows that 63,308 vaccine doses have been administered, including 20,189 second doses. This means that around 4.5% of the population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.