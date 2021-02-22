Pandemic year 2020 had highest number of deaths and births in a decade

Estimates show the number of deaths in 2020 will pass the 4,000 mark for the first time during the last decade but the year was also characterised with highest number of births.

The figures were tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in a reply to a question by Nationalist MP Ryan Callus.

Government estimates show 4,062 deaths were registered and 4,523 babies were born in 2020, which was characterised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, 3,688 Maltese residents died, the same number of deaths registered in 2018. There were 4,350 and 4,444 births in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

2018 registered the second highest number of births after 2020.

2010 saw the lowest number of deaths (3,010) and births (3,898) over the past decade.

Births surpassed the 4,000 mark for the first time in 2011 when 4,165 babies were born. In that year 3,267 people died.