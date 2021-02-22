menu

90% of 85-89 age group have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Health Minister Chris Fearne says 62% of people aged 90 and over are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus  

karl_azzopardi
22 February 2021, 7:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi

90% of people aged between 85 to 89 years have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose.  

The information was tabled in parliament by Health Minister Chris Fearne in a reply to a question by Nationalist MP Maria Deguara.  

68% of the age group have received their second dose.  

85% of people aged 90 and over have received their first vaccine dose, while 62% are fully vaccinated.  

65% of the 10,000 people aged between 80 and 84 who received a letter offering the vaccine have been administered the first dose.  

Asked by the same PN MP on whether government plans to employ private sector doctors to help with the rollout, Fearne said that discussions are currently underway.  

64,419 vaccine doses have been administered until Monday, with 20,531 people receiving both doses.  

