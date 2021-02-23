'The truth will come out' - Bernard Grech reacts to Vincent Muscat guilty plea

Nationalist Party and Opposition leader Bernard Grech welcomed the news of Vincent Muscat's guilty plea in court today, saying that this development gives a "new twist" to the case.

"Our country has suffered a lot with this crime. Not only in the gruesome way that a journalist, a mother and a Maltese like us were killed in front of her own house, but also with all that we have learned about the involvement of senior officials in the Labor Government in this case," he wrote on Facebook.

Vince Muscat is allegedly expected to name-drop a politician in relation to their involvement in "serious cases", but this is yet to be verified.

"Three and a half years have been fighting for the truth not to come out. But the truth will come out. And we all have to keep making sure it all comes out," he said.

Vince Muscat today pleaded guilty to the proceedings against him in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Together with George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio, Muscat was charged with detonating the bomb that killed the journalist in 2017 moments after exiting her house.

Soon after, brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known by Tal-Maksar, and associate Jamie Vella were arrested under suspicions of having supplied the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.