ADPD welcomes arrest of 'Maksar' brothers in relation to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

"We hope that the arrest paves the way to dismantling the Maltese Mafia" - ADPD Chairman Carmel Cacopardo

nicole_meilak
23 February 2021, 5:48pm
by Nicole Meilak

ADPD have welcomed recent developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, with the arrest of the Agius 'Maksar' brothers and their associate Jamie Vella.

In a party statement, chairperson Carmel Cacopardo expressed hope that this arrest will offer further momentum in the case.

"We hope that the arrest of Maksar brothers will give renewed impetus to the investigation so all persons who were involved in Caruana Galizia's assassination are brought to justice. We also hope that the arrest paves the way to the dismantling of the Maltese Mafia and free Maltese society and politics from its murderous hold."

Robert and Adrian Agius, together with Jamie Vella, were arrested following a criminal court hearing which saw Vincent Muscat, charged with detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, plead guilty to the proceedings.

Muscat was handed down a 15-year prison sentence following a joint request between the prosecution and the defence.

The Agius brothers and Vella had been among the 10 people arrested in December 2017 in connection to the assassination. The three were released and never charged, while George Degiorgio, hia brother Alfred Degiorgio, and Muscat were arraigned over the murder.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were reportedly identified as the people who supplied the triggermen with the explosive.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
