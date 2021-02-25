[WATCH] Prime Minister says police task force probing Caruana Galizia murder will continue to function

Robert Abela insisted that investigations linked to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are not closed and a task force dedicated to the case will continue operating.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday the task force set up in the wake of the assassination to probe all information retrieved during the murder case will continue functioning.

On Wednesday night Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said every person, from mastermind to executioners, involved in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder has been apprehended. Gafa also said that police had no evidence in hand so far that connected any politician to the Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murders.

However, the Caruana Galizia special task force was not only probing the murder but also the different aspects that emerged throughout the course of the investigation.

At a briefing in Castille, Abela warned that no one enjoyed impunity and reiterated his commitment for justice to be delivered “without fear or favour”.

“It will be a mistake for anyone to believe they enjoy impunity,” Abela said.

He thanked the police and the Attorney General’s office for their work and insisted his government would continue providing all the necessary resources so that the truth will emerge.

Abela insisted the latest developments continued to show that Malta was a country where the rule of law prevailed.

“Justice is blind,” he said in English to reach out to an international audience.

The latest developments linked to the Caruana Galizia case have received international coverage.

Multiple persons were charged late on Wednesday night with commissioning the murder of Chircop and having a hand in executing the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Two men – Robert Agius and Jamie Vella – were charged with supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Vella and Daphne murder suspect George Degiorgio were charged with murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015 and Adrian Agius with commissioning them to do so.