Abela only interested in claiming undue credit for Caruana Galizia murder investigation, ADPD says

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo says Robert Abela is only interested in claiming undue credit for the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation rather than tackling the root of the problem

25 February 2021, 4:56pm
by Jonas Simbeye
The Prime Minister should stop taking all the credit in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case, ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

The arrests of Robert and Adrian Aguis, and Jamie Vella, have shed light on the murders of both Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop, he said, adding the Prime Minister has no right to take credit for the work of the police force.

Cacopardo said the Prime Minister should focus on addressing a multitude of other issues concerning dubious deals and allegations of corruption.

“He should unwind the Electrogas deal, hold Vitals to account on the hospitals deal, and generally do a root and branch investigation of every single transaction which Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, and Konrad Mizzi were involved in during their tenure,” he said.

Cacopardo also noted that organised crime has been tolerated throughout the years, and it is up to the government to address this matter.

“It is now up to the Prime Minister to deal with the background that led to Caruana Galizia's assassination. Ignoring that background and its illicit fruits means endorsing it. It is clear that a Maltese Mafia has been tolerated and left to operate undisturbed for years on end,” Cacopardo said.

