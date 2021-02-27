Chamber calls for more discipline and enforcement to beat recent COVID-19 case spike

More discipline and enforcement are needed if Malta is to curb the latest spike in COVID-19 cases without having to go into lockdown, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said today.

The number of recorded cases has risen significantly over the past weeks, ascribed largely to social gatherings, a lack of observance with the measures in place and the circulation of the new and highly infectious UK variant.

The Malta Chamber said that more responsibility would also lighten the burden on the country’s healthcare workers, who have been working tirelessly to control the situation.

“This responsibility should be carried by all members of society,” it said in a statement. “Now is not the time to become complacent. The roll-out of the vaccine should not be a reason for us to let down our guard.”

The Chamber said that developments in Europe and the rest of the world – with many countries still in full or partial lockdowns - have shown that the vaccine rollout is a turning point in the pandemic but people should not be guided by a false sense of security.

The vaccine surely is a step towards curbing this pandemic, yet we still have a long road ahead,” it said.

And further restrictive measures would be detrimental to the economy, which is facing one of its biggest challenges yet.

“If we all join forces we can lead the way to recovery. Every effort, no matter how small, has a significant impact,” the Chamber insisted.

It urged its members and the business community at large to be strict in abiding with the mitigation measures in the workplace and offering teleworking wherever possible. Only those workers who have no other option but to work on site should be asked to do so.

And any social gatherings should be avoided, both in the workplace and beyond.

“It is essential that we all assume our responsibility to safeguard the health and well-being of the community, which is imperative for recovery,” the Chamber said.