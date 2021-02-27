menu

Malta ‘step closer to dream of corruption-free sport’, minister says ahead of public consultation

Regulator for Maltese sport will be in charge of anti-doping, platform against match fixing, and operate whistleblowing channel

matthew_agius
27 February 2021, 10:04am
by Matthew Agius
The new authority will combat match-fixing and bribery
Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima has launched a public consultation on the establishment of an authority for integrity in Maltese Sport.

Expressing pride at the 6 year collective effort of various bodies, including the MFA and the Office of the Attorney General, he said the step meant that Malta was a “step closer to the dream” of corruption free sport.

The setting up of the authority went hand in hand with the national plan for sport, Grima said, adding that integrity in sport is one of the pillars of this plan.

The new authority will deal with governance, he said, adding that various foreign models of governance had been examined and integrated into the Maltese model.

Its objectives would be to safeguard the credibility of the sporting movement, transparency, accountability, education, leadership and regulation, Grima said.

It would act as the regulator for Maltese sport, in charge of anti-doping, a platform against match fixing, as well as operating a service for whistleblowing. The reforms would culminate in the setting up of a National Sports Arbitration Tribunal, he said.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday.
