Further clarification needed on pre-1995 rent reform - Malta Chamber of Commerce

The Malta Chamber of Commerce is asking for further clarification on the pre-1995 rent reform announced on Saturday, which will see government taking on the additional rental costs of thousands of families as a result on constitutional changes to Malta's rent laws.

While overall welcoming the government's announced reform, the Chamber said that the amount budgeted for the implementation of the scheme may be too low, while further clarification is needed on the mechanisms used to assess the market value of properties concerned.

"The Malta Chamber also asks that the means testing of the sitting tenants be accompanied by a valuation of all their assets, including any other properties owned, and whether they effectively reside in the rented property or merely hold tenancy by virtue of the address on their identity documents. It is also unclear whether or not tenants in part-time employment will be fully subsidised."

The Chamber said that it is pleased to see government take on a similar stance to what was proposed in their 2017 policy recommendation 'Rent Reforms: Eight Years on - A Review'. In this document, the Chamber had suggested for rent payable to be capped at a maximum 2% of the property's market value, while providing an alternative mechanism for persons with limited means.

"The announced reform introduces the principle of reasonable rent payable to landlords. It makes a distinction between pensioners and social welfare beneficiaries on the one hand, and tenants who are in full-time employment on the other."

"Moreover, if properties are valued at more than €500,000, the state will offer alternative accommodation to tenants who are unable to cover the rent increase. This also follows on recent Constitutional Court judgments in Malta and decisions of the European Court of Human Rights."

The Chamber said that it will be studying the proposal in further detail, and will duly request a meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister for Social Housing to discuss and, if needed, refine the proposal.

Yesterday government announced a major reform that will see landlords bound by the pre-1995 rent law to claim up to 2% of the property's market value in rent, with government paying the additional rental costs,

The total outlay is expected to be €1 million in the first year, €3 milion in the second, and €5 million in the third year.

Pensioners and social welfare beneficiaries in pre-1995 housing leases will have their rental costs covered in full by the state up to a maximum of €10,000 per year, while tenants in full-time employment will pay a maximum of 25 per cent of rental costs.

Tenants in high-value properties where rent runs to more than the €10,000-a-year limit will be offered alternative accommodation by the state.

READ ALSO: Government to pay rental costs for families on pre-1995 leases in major reform