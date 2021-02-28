menu

Malta hits second COVID record this week with 263 new cases

COVID-19 update for 28 February | 2 deaths • 263 new cases • 192 recoveries • 2,720 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,047  • Vaccine doses administered till Saturday 77,967

nicole_meilak
28 February 2021, 12:39pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta has reached a new record number of new COVID-19 cases, with 263 cases registered overnight.

This exceeds the previous record of 258 cases reported last Friday.

This was met with 192 new recoveries, for a total of 22,482 total active cases.

Two more deaths were registered over the past 24 hours. The victims were two males, aged 76 and 57, who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

3,047 swab tests were carried out yesterday, with 698,239 swab tests performed since the start of the outbreak in Malta.

Vaccinations

77,967 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered till Saturday, of which 26,781 were second doses. 

This translates to 26,781 individuals who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

So far, Malta has received consignments for the Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccines.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Cabinet members angered by Rosianne Cutajar's resignation following Repubblika protest
National

Cabinet members angered by Rosianne Cutajar's resignation following Repubblika protest
Nicole Meilak
'Full justice is reached when the whole truth is out', Bernard Grech says on Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
National

'Full justice is reached when the whole truth is out', Bernard Grech says on Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Nicole Meilak
Malta hits second COVID record this week with 263 new cases
National

Malta hits second COVID record this week with 263 new cases
Nicole Meilak
The election happens when I decide so - Robert Abela
National

The election happens when I decide so - Robert Abela
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.