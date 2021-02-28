Malta hits second COVID record this week with 263 new cases

Malta has reached a new record number of new COVID-19 cases, with 263 cases registered overnight.

This exceeds the previous record of 258 cases reported last Friday.

This was met with 192 new recoveries, for a total of 22,482 total active cases.

Two more deaths were registered over the past 24 hours. The victims were two males, aged 76 and 57, who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

3,047 swab tests were carried out yesterday, with 698,239 swab tests performed since the start of the outbreak in Malta.

Vaccinations

77,967 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered till Saturday, of which 26,781 were second doses.

This translates to 26,781 individuals who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

So far, Malta has received consignments for the Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccines.