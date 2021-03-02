menu

Nurses' union warns Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breaking point', requests meeting with Prime Minister

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses says increasing number of daily coronavirus cases shows that existing mitigation measures and enforcement have failed

laura_calleja
2 March 2021, 2:07pm
by Laura Calleja
The Malta Union for Midwives and Nurses says Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breakpoint' as a result of the recent surge in coronavirus cases
The Malta Union for Midwives and Nurses says Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breakpoint' as a result of the recent surge in coronavirus cases

Mater Dei Hospital has reached it's "breaking point" with limited beds available in the ITU and other wards as COVID-19 cases surge, the nurses' union has warned.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said on Tuesday it has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister in light of the recent surge.

It added the situation could not be allowed to prevail, as it was having an " enormous negative effect" on Mater Dei Hospital.

On Tuesday, Malta recorded 336 new cases of COVID-19, a new record for the island.

“This is also causing an adverse situation in the economy of the country. What is evident is that the current measures and enforcement are failing miserably,” the union said. 

The union added these high figures would ensure Malta was on the European red list, hurting tourism. 

The union requested a meeting with the Prime Minister and other social partners to discuss further measures that could be introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

More in National
COVID-19: PN calls for stricter enforcement and more efficient contact tracing
National

COVID-19: PN calls for stricter enforcement and more efficient contact tracing
Jonas Simbeye
'Silence in the face of injustice killed Miriam', Repubblika remembers Hamrun house collapse victim
National

'Silence in the face of injustice killed Miriam', Repubblika remembers Hamrun house collapse victim
Karl Azzopardi
Retirees to benefit from pre-COVID pension over the coming years
National

Retirees to benefit from pre-COVID pension over the coming years
Nicole Meilak
Nurses' union warns Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breaking point', requests meeting with Prime Minister
National

Nurses' union warns Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breaking point', requests meeting with Prime Minister
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.