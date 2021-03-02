Nurses' union warns Mater Dei Hospital is at 'breaking point', requests meeting with Prime Minister

Mater Dei Hospital has reached it's "breaking point" with limited beds available in the ITU and other wards as COVID-19 cases surge, the nurses' union has warned.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said on Tuesday it has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister in light of the recent surge.

It added the situation could not be allowed to prevail, as it was having an " enormous negative effect" on Mater Dei Hospital.

On Tuesday, Malta recorded 336 new cases of COVID-19, a new record for the island.

“This is also causing an adverse situation in the economy of the country. What is evident is that the current measures and enforcement are failing miserably,” the union said.

The union added these high figures would ensure Malta was on the European red list, hurting tourism.

The union requested a meeting with the Prime Minister and other social partners to discuss further measures that could be introduced to curb the spread of the virus.