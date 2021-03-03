Prime Minister says permanent link between Gozo and Malta will be done

A project to permanently link Gozo and Malta will be carried out, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged today during a business breakfast focussing on sustainable investment in Gozo.

"The government reaffirms its commitment to getting the permanent link done, and not just publishing studies," Abela told participants.

Government is currently evaluating bids received from several companies for the construction of a subsea road tunnel connecting Gozo and Malta.

However, the government is going ahead with plans to have a fast ferry service linking Mġarr and Valletta with Abela saying that €5 million will be invested in infrastructural changes to ensure operations can start by June.

Abela said the fast ferry will be an "enormous game-changer," since the estimated travel time to the capital would be 45 minutes.

On the environment, Abela reiterated government's target to have Malta reach carbon neutraility by 2050 and promised further investment in renewable energy schemes.

The Prime Minister also said that a €4.5 million investment will shortly be announced by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo for Gozo.

Abela also spoke on education in Gozo, saying the government would be investing in upskilling by providing training programmes and development opportunities to expand abilities and minimise the skill gaps in the economy.