Malta registers record 362 new COVID-19 cases as infection surge continues

COVID-19 update for 3 March | 4 deaths • 362 new cases • 230 recoveries • 3128 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 4,146  • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 86,854

karl_azzopardi
4 March 2021, 9:50am
by Karl Azzopardi

362 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday.  

This is the second record number of cases registered in less than a week,  

Active cases stand 3,128, after four deaths were registered.  

Two females aged 68 and 76, and two males aged 75 and 64 died at Mater Dei Hospital. The total number of deaths stand at 325.  

230 new recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,135.  

Total cases since the pandemic started stand at 23,588.  

Till yesterday, 86,854 vaccine doses were administered. 30,329 were second doses.  

4,146 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. 713,482 swab tests have been carried out since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Restaurants, snack bars restricted to takeaway and delivery, Prime Minister announces

