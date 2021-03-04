COVID: Junior College student organisations call for shift towards online learning

The Junior College’s student council have called on the institution's administration to shift towards a fully online teaching system.

The council released the statement following the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

“Whilst we fully understand that the College is doing all it can to meet the interests of all students, today’s developments and rise in cases clearly show that the spread amongst the community is high and a shift in online lectures is the most logical decision,” the KSJC said.

The council called on authorities to look into the matter urgently.

After today's press conference with regards to the current Covid-19 situation in Malta, now more than ever KSJC is yet...

The suggestion had already been shot down by the College Board in a meeting held on Wednesday.

“Students are concerned about their safety when attending physical lectures. However, this statement was disregarded as it was argued that not all JC students want to shift to a full online system,” the council said.

The statement was endorsed by both Pulse and SDM.

On Thursday, government announced new restrictions which will come into force tomorrow.

A record 362 new COVID-19 cases were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 3,128.

