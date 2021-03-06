Government and MUMN agree to cut down on foreign nurses' red tape

The government and nurses' union MUMN have reached an agreement to extend the validity of foreign nurses' residence permits to three years, one of several measures aimed at reducing bureaucracy for foreign nurses and their families.

Under the agreement the government also pledged to process nurses’ residency applications within 15 working days, as well as reducing the costs involved in obtaining the permit.

Identity Malta bureaucracy has been cited as one of the main reasons why some 140 nurses, equivalent to over a fifth of the nurses who are third-country nationals working here, have either already quit or were in the process of submitting their resignation.

News reports in January reported that Malta was facing an exodus of foreign nurses who are being poached by the UK in a bid to control the COVID-19 situation there.

The government said on Friday that following two meetings led by Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar, and MUMN president Paul Pace, in consultation with Identity Malta, changes will be implemented with immediate effect.

Under the agreement all necessary medical examinations will be free of charge for non-EU state employees. This also applies to those on an indefinite contract with the public sector. Identity Malta Agency will also start issuing a residency permit valid for three, instead of one year, to nurses and other health professionals employed by the state on an indefinite contract.

Nurses or other health professionals from outside the EU, who are employed by the state, will have the usual application fee substantially reduced.

They will now be paying €250 for their three-year work permit and €82.50 for a residency card that used to cost €27.50 annually.

This means that in total, over a three-year period, they will be paying €332.50 instead of €832.50.

Identity Malta Agency will start processing applications within 15 working days. Once the application is approved and the card is ready for collection, the applicant will receive a letter by post to collect it in person.

Wives, husbands and the children of the applicant will also be issued a three-year residency permit, as long as all applications are filed together.

Family members of sponsors who have a long-term residence permit will be issued a permit valid for five years.

Chamber of Commerce reacts

In a reaction, the Chamber of Commerce said while the agreement is welcome, the decision to allow only those employed in the public sector to benefit from it is unjust.

The shortage of nurses and care health workers is felt by everyone and the fact that the public sector is favoured and classified as more important than the private sector “is unacceptable”, it said.

The private sector, it pointed out, alleviates the burden to the State when offering its services and many operators are also providing their service to the government

“Removing red tape in support of the public sector alone is unwarranted and will only result in foreign health care workers seeking employment within the public health system compounding the problem further for the private sector,” it said.

It added that anything but an equal playing field is not acceptable.

It asked the government to reconsider its decision and offer the same terms and conditions on work permit duration, costs and applications irrelevant if one is employed in the public or the private sector.