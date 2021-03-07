Public health association says country risks blacklisting if COVID cases are not curbed

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine has welcomed the introduction of new restrictive measures, but has insisted on better enforcement.

“it is imperative that such measures are complemented by effective enforcement, in a bid to improve on the evident societal complacency,” a statement read.

The association said that at this phase during the pandemic, where the vaccine roll out is still at its early stages, and spread of the virus is really high, a final effort is needed to curb infections.

“We all need to make a final effort until the proportion of vaccinated persons is sufficient to reduce the spread to more manageable levels,” it said.

The association said Malta risks being backlisted by other countries should the cases not be curbed.

“We urge the public to uphold the effective measures of distancing, hand hygiene and appropriate wearing of masks now more than ever since the more transmissible UK variant appears be gaining momentum,” it said.

The measures, the MAPHMs said, need to be evaluated and adjusted based on the changing situation.

On a question made to the Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci by a MaltaToday journalist earlier this week, asking on who should shoulder the responsibility for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the association said she was subjected to an unjust attack.

“She together with her team have been instrumental in providing the technical advice in an unprecedented and stressful situation where tough considerations were and are still necessary but always in the best interest of public health,” it said.