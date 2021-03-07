Five die from COVID, 182 new cases recorded

182 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 3,322, after five deaths were registered.

A female aged 63 died at Mater Dei Hospital, while three males aged 95, 78 and 50 also lost their life to the disease.

A 51-year-old male died at his private residence. 334 COVID related deaths have been registered since the pandemic started.

258 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,742. Total recoveries number 20,742.

3,945 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 725,058.

Till yesterday 95,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. 32,420 of those were second doses.