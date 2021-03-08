menu

Former Gaming Authority CEO charged over Yorgen Fenech liaison

laura_calleja
8 March 2021, 8:13am
by Laura Calleja
Former Malta Gaming Authority CEO Heathcliff Farrugia
Former Malta Gaming Authority CEO Heathcliff Farrugia is to face criminal charges following an investigation into trading in influence with Yorgen Fenech.

Farrugia resigned back in October after the police questioned him on his relations with Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Fenech was the CEO of Tumas Gaming and the Portomaso Casino.

Former chief officer Karl Brincat Peplow also resigned.

Sources told Times of Malta that Farrugia was found to be in communication with Fenech. This communication included commercially sensitive information regarding casino operators, among other things.

