menu

Virtu Ferries seeks licence to operate Malta-Gozo fast ferry service

Virtu Ferries files licensing application with Transport Malta for fast ferry service which will commence on 1 June

karl_azzopardi
8 March 2021, 12:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The M/V Sain John Paul II entering Grand Harbour
The M/V Sain John Paul II entering Grand Harbour

Virtu Ferries, which operates a catamaran service between Malta and Sicily, has applied for a licence to operate a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo.

The decision comes after Transport Minister Ian Borg announced last month that government will liberalise the fast ferry market between Valletta and Mġarr.

Government wants a fast ferry service to be operational by 1 June. Virtu said that given the short timeframe it will initially use one of its existing vessels to operate the Valletta-Mġarr service and review the possibility of commissioning a specific vessel for the route in the future.

“Virtu is looking forward to replicating the success achieved over the last 33 years on international routes, including between Malta and Sicily, on the domestic route between Maġrr and Valletta,” the company said.

The fast ferry was an electoral proposal but was the subject of controversy after the Public Contracts Review Board had decided in 2019 that a contract awarded by Gozo Channel, the state ferry company, to Island Ferries was null since the contract agreement had been concluded before a final decision was made.  

The appeal against the awarding of the contract had been filed by Virtu Ferries.

Virtu said that once the service is up and running, it will be reviewing the construction of a ferry specifically for the inter-island service. 

“The proposed new ferry will conform to highest environmental standards in place at time of build, respecting stringent Emission Regulations and guidelines issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO),” it said.

In his announcement, the Transport Minister had said that while the parameters will be wide, so that no one who might express interest in the service may be excluded, the trip between Malta and Gozo must not last longer than 45 minutes.  

The service will ferry passengers from Mġarr, Gozo to the Grand Harbour in Valletta, as from 1 June.  

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
James Caterers guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege with threatening letter to National Audit Office
National

James Caterers guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege with threatening letter to National Audit Office
Karl Azzopardi
Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches
National

Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches
Nicole Meilak
Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats
National

Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats
Nicole Meilak
Removing face mask to eat and smoke is illegal
National

Removing face mask to eat and smoke is illegal
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.