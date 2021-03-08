menu

Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats

‘Johann Buttigieg never did business with Yorgen Fenech’

nicole_meilak
8 March 2021, 2:23pm
by Nicole Meilak

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stood by former Planning Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg following revelations that he solicited business with Yorgen Fenech.

On Sunday, the Times of Malta revealed that Buttigieg had expressed a willingness to do business with Fenech on a property venture while holding a CEO position at the Planning Authority. This was after Fenech's link to his 15 Black company had already been revealed.

The topic was raised after the Tumas magnate told Buttigieg he would equally split profits on a property development he was hoping to take over from developer Joe Portelli. 

When asked whether this conduct is acceptable from a high-ranking government official, Abela rose to his defence, insisting that Buttigieg never did business with Fenech.

He said that a few months ago, he gave a directive so that no CEOs of government entities can do business that falls out of their remit in their public roles.

Johann Buttigieg currently enjoys a CEO position at the Malta Tourism Authority, after having stepped down from the Planning Authority in 2019.

However, he is now facing resignation calls from the Nationalist Party, Repubblika and Moviment Graffitti.

READ ALSO: Repubblika, PN call for Johann Buttigieg resignation following Yorgen Fenech revelations

In a separate Whatsapp exchange, Fenech invited Buttigieg to his house to discuss a project that had just been green-lighted by "ix-Xiħ", in what may have been a reference to former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

The Tumas magnate had also given the PA chairman a confidential render of a proposed tower project neighbouring Portomaso.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
James Caterers guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege with threatening letter to National Audit Office
National

James Caterers guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege with threatening letter to National Audit Office
Karl Azzopardi
Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches
National

Over 500 fined last week for COVID-19 breaches
Nicole Meilak
Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats
National

Robert Abela defends ex-PA chief Johann Buttigieg over Yorgen Fenech chats
Nicole Meilak
Removing face mask to eat and smoke is illegal
National

Removing face mask to eat and smoke is illegal
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.