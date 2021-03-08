menu

Maltese women earn €12 less for every €100 earned by men, Eurostat data shows

laura_calleja
8 March 2021, 6:05pm
by Laura Calleja
The share of women in employment has increased over the past few years but still remains low when compared to the number of men in employment
Women earn 11.6% less than men when average gross hourly earnings are compared, figures released today by Eurostat show.

This means that for every €100 earned by men, women earn €88.

However large the gap is, the situation in Malta is better than the EU average of 14.1%.

The highest differences were observed in Estonia with 21.7%, followed by Austria with 20% and Germany with 19.2%, according to the EU statistics agency.

Eurostat also said the employment rate in Malta for women was 65.8%, to men's 86.5%.

Population statistics showed that women made up 48% of the population in Malta.

