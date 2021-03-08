Maltese women earn €12 less for every €100 earned by men, Eurostat data shows

Women earn 11.6% less than men when average gross hourly earnings are compared, figures released today by Eurostat show.

This means that for every €100 earned by men, women earn €88.

However large the gap is, the situation in Malta is better than the EU average of 14.1%.

📊👩🏼👨 Check out our #StatisticsExplained article presenting gender statistics for the EU. It is a selection of indicators... Posted by Eurostat on Monday, March 8, 2021

The highest differences were observed in Estonia with 21.7%, followed by Austria with 20% and Germany with 19.2%, according to the EU statistics agency.

Eurostat also said the employment rate in Malta for women was 65.8%, to men's 86.5%.

Population statistics showed that women made up 48% of the population in Malta.