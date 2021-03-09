Curia calls for fairer rollout of COVID-19 vaccine among school staff

The Secretariat for Catholic Education, together with the Church Schools Association is calling for a more balanced vaccination-rollout among staff in all schools.

This comes after reports that several church schools have still not received any COVID-19 vaccination appointments for staff members.

“This situation is causing unnecessary stress and tension among staff members who feel they are being left out and are questioning the criteria used for vaccination appointments,” the curia said.

The curia said that as the country faces a serious increase in COVID-19 cases and schools are being asked to remain open to ensure students' education, it was imperative that all staff members feel they are being given the support they deserve.

“It is not acceptable to have a significant number of staff members in schools kept in the dark about when they will receive their vaccination appointments.”

For this reason, they are calling on the education and health ministries to resolve this issue “immediately” by issuing vaccination appointments for staff members who have not yet received the appointments.