[WATCH] COVID-19: Bernard Grech calls for national health emergency to be declared

Bernard Grech is calling on the public health authorities to declare a national emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the medical services risk collapse.

The Opposition leader said the pandemic had spun out of control as a result of the Prime Minister’s “irresponsible declarations and wrong decisions”.

In an address to the nation, Grech laid the blame for the current crisis squarely on Robert Abela’s shoulders and those in government who failed to stand up to him.

“The pandemic is out of control. The Prime Minister sowed arrogance, made irresponsible declarations and took wrong decisions and we are all reaping the results. All our families, our children, the elderly, companies, young people are now paying the price and Robert Abela is directly responsible for this as is every Cabinet minister who is not confronting the Prime Minister,” Grech said.

The Nationalist Party leader said the rising number of infections is threatening a collapse in health services.

The intensive care unit, the medicine wards and emergency at Mater Dei Hospital, are at risk of collapse, Grech warned, reflecting concerns raised earlier by health professionals.

Grech said the authorities must call a national health emergency, which would give the Public Health Superintendent overriding powers to take the decisions that are necessary in this crisis.

He said it was important that crucial decisions are taken now to avoid serious consequences.