[WATCH] Management by crisis: Current COVID situation result of PM’s stubbornness, Grech says

The Opposition leader Bernard Grech has blamed the country’s current state in the COVID-19 pandemic on the Prime Minister Robert Abela’s stubbornness.

“The number we saw this morning, and the newly introduce restrictions are a result of Abela’s insistence in not listening to the advice given by health experts,” he said.

The Nationalist leader was addressing a press conference following government’s announcement on newly rolled out restrictions.

“In the time of need the Prime Minister has disappeared. Today he had to admit that all our sacrifices have been for nothing,” he said.

Grech said the country is back to “square one”, despite the millions of euro spent by government on the pandemic.

In his address, the PN leader said the Prime Minister must shoulder responsibility. Asked whether he would be calling for his resignation, Grech said it would be an easy way out for Abela.

“He must now face the music. He must recognize his mistakes, and amend his mistakes,” he said.

The Nationalist leader said the country must enter into a public health emergency.

“But he doesn’t want to do that, because it would mean health experts would not need politician’s approval in rolling out new measures,” he said.

“What you reap is what you sow, and now we have seen the pandemic escaping control of our country’s leaders.”

On Wednesday, Malta registered a record 510 COVID-19 cases. Active cases stand at 3,182, after two deaths were registered.