More than 200 children were fostered by families between 2013 and 2020

Between 2013 and 2020, 226 children were placed with foster families, information tabled in parliament shows.

Last year, 31 minors were fostered by families in Malta.

The information was tabled by Family Minister Michael Falzon in response to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP David Agius.

The highest fostering rate was achieved in 2018 with 50 minors being placed with families, followed by 39 children in 2019.

The lowest fostering rate was in 2016 when only seven children were placed with host families.