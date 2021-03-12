Air Malta cabin crew still not vaccinated despite COVID-19 risks, union says

Air Malta cabin crew want to be included with other transportation workers for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, insisting they are at the forefront of risk with flights to the UK where the new virus variant originated.

The Union of Cabin Crew raised alarm that despite transport sector workers being asked to start taking the vaccine from next week, its members were not included in the startegy.

“Air Malta has been the link to mainland Europe and beyond, and cabin crew have been at the forefront during this global pandemic, working lifeline schedules, repatriation flights and manning short notice cargo flights. Air Malta crew have been crucial in bringing back much needed medical supplies,” the union said in a statement on Friday.

The union pointed out that transportation workers are to be vaccinated next week. “The UCC notes that cabin crew have been left on the sidelines within this national transport' category, despite repeatedly emphasising this point with the health institutions and the company's senior management; the nature of our job is one that necessitates being in close proximity to passengers in a confined space for long periods of time,” the union said.

The UCC said that during the press conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister, Health Minister and Superintendent of Public Health outlined more restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVD-19, with the majority of cases now stemming from the UK variant.

“The UCC points out that the UK variant could only have reached our country from one of two entry points, namely the airport or port. Therefore due precedence should have been given to complete the vaccination process of our frontline crew community,” the union said.

The UCC said that it was vital that their workforce be recognised.